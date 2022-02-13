Previous
Next
‘Stapenhill Gardens’ by gavj
44 / 365

‘Stapenhill Gardens’

Dreary day today. It was difficult looking for inspiration when there’s a really really biting cold wind, combined with heavy rain battling against you.
This is Stapenhill Gardens, right next to the River Trent, with the Ferry Bridge in the distance.
The local Swans soon make an appearance when they see people, as they usually get fed pieces of bread, but as you can see, they rapidly lose interest and clear off when they realise you’ve not brought any with you!!
📷Metered on the sky to keep the detail in the clouds, and a good dose of depth of field, to hold the rest of the detail in the scene, combined with some Monochrome to fit the mood of the day📷
13th February 2022 13th Feb 22

Gavin.J

@gavj
Greetings 🖖 Currently 51 Been interested in photography since childhood but lost my way for a wee bit, then in 2008 became hooked again, thanks to...
12% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise