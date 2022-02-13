‘Stapenhill Gardens’

Dreary day today. It was difficult looking for inspiration when there’s a really really biting cold wind, combined with heavy rain battling against you.

This is Stapenhill Gardens, right next to the River Trent, with the Ferry Bridge in the distance.

The local Swans soon make an appearance when they see people, as they usually get fed pieces of bread, but as you can see, they rapidly lose interest and clear off when they realise you’ve not brought any with you!!

📷Metered on the sky to keep the detail in the clouds, and a good dose of depth of field, to hold the rest of the detail in the scene, combined with some Monochrome to fit the mood of the day📷