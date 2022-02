‘CocoPlay’

Coco was full of beans this morning, so I grabbed the opportunity to grab a shot whilst she chased the piece of string.

Blimey how difficult a task that was trying to focus, frame hold the string and keep Coco entertained all at the same moment. Several hundred frames later, I managed one that was framed and focused just about right😻👍

📷Hand held shot, continuous focus applied and hi-iso to cater for the high shutter speed necessary to freeze all the fun📷