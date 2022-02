‘Markey Mark’

This is Mark, and he’s a ‘Yam Yam’ and he’s also one of our most experienced FlatBed drivers.

He specialises in the more obscure, heavy and dimensionally challenging loads.

I grabbed his portrait this morning, due to a very rare appearance at the hatch, as he’s normally tramping out all week.

📷Off Camera flash for some controlled lighting and a monochrome conversion to add the final touch📷