‘Long Shot’ by gavj
‘Long Shot’

Late afternoon over at ‘Old Hall Park’ and the perfect time to capture some Archery practice taking place. You know there is still an ancient law established in 1252 that stipulates that all men between the ages of 15 to 60 must be trained in Archery and practice for at least 2 hours every week. Best put the camera down and get cracking then 🤣!
📷Didn’t want to get too close, as I didn’t fancy being the target. I noticed the sky was clear all day, so I fitted the Polariser filter, to add life to the flat blue sky📷
27th February 2022 27th Feb 22

Gavin.J

@gavj
Greetings 🖖 Currently 51 Been interested in photography since childhood but lost my way for a wee bit, then in 2008 became hooked again, thanks to...
