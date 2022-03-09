Previous
‘Fuelling Up’ by gavj
68 / 365

‘Fuelling Up’

Whilst Big Nick fuels up his truck with Diesel outside, he fuels up with Caffeine inside. A Cappuccino for me too👍
📷On camera flash bounced off the ceiling and Monochrome for that delightful garnish📷
9th March 2022 9th Mar 22

Gavin.J

@gavj
Jessica C ace
Your portraits are 👌
March 10th, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
nice
March 10th, 2022  
