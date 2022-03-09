Sign up
68 / 365
‘Fuelling Up’
Whilst Big Nick fuels up his truck with Diesel outside, he fuels up with Caffeine inside. A Cappuccino for me too👍
📷On camera flash bounced off the ceiling and Monochrome for that delightful garnish📷
9th March 2022
9th Mar 22
2
1
Gavin.J
@gavj
Greetings 🖖 Currently 51 Been interested in photography since childhood but lost my way for a wee bit, then in 2008 became hooked again, thanks to...
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
9th March 2022 11:02pm
Tags
b&w
coffee
portrait
blackandwhite
nikon
man
fun
people
landscape
abstract
colour
monochrome
flash
strobe
pov
conversion
Jessica C
ace
Your portraits are 👌
March 10th, 2022
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
March 10th, 2022
