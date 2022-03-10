‘Mesh’

A bit of abstract fun today. This what you can see is called ‘Mesh’

Just about every Concrete structure built will have this stuff in various quantities inside it, to give the structure tensile strength and rigidity.

It’s also an absolutely treacherous load to transport, as it appears to get a mind of its own when moving, and sways all over the place. Not for the faint hearted carrying it👍

📷Off- Kilter to add that abstract element, tripod to allow for a low shutter and ISO. I chose to leave the image in colour, as the rust stains added a little seasoning📷