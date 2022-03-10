Previous
‘Mesh’ by gavj
‘Mesh’

A bit of abstract fun today. This what you can see is called ‘Mesh’
Just about every Concrete structure built will have this stuff in various quantities inside it, to give the structure tensile strength and rigidity.
It’s also an absolutely treacherous load to transport, as it appears to get a mind of its own when moving, and sways all over the place. Not for the faint hearted carrying it👍
📷Off- Kilter to add that abstract element, tripod to allow for a low shutter and ISO. I chose to leave the image in colour, as the rust stains added a little seasoning📷
10th March 2022

Gavin.J

@gavj
Greetings 🖖 Currently 51 Been interested in photography since childhood but lost my way for a wee bit, then in 2008 became hooked again, thanks to...
Phil Howcroft
the light is fabulous and the subject matter really interesting
March 10th, 2022  
