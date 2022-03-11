‘Radar’

There was a tremendous rumbling outside, and I instantly recognised it was the sound of the trusty, reliable and venerable Rolls Royce RB211 jet engine (I’m sad and know things like that🤣🤣) So I grabbed my phone, to look at my favourite app, ‘FlightRadar24’ to find out, what just flew overhead.

I was correct in my supposition, it was a Boeing 747 on its final approach to nearby East Midlands Airport👍

📷Simply framed and shot, with a healthy dollop of Hi-JSO and some vibration reduction provided by the lens📷