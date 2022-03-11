Previous
Next
‘Radar’ by gavj
70 / 365

‘Radar’

There was a tremendous rumbling outside, and I instantly recognised it was the sound of the trusty, reliable and venerable Rolls Royce RB211 jet engine (I’m sad and know things like that🤣🤣) So I grabbed my phone, to look at my favourite app, ‘FlightRadar24’ to find out, what just flew overhead.
I was correct in my supposition, it was a Boeing 747 on its final approach to nearby East Midlands Airport👍
📷Simply framed and shot, with a healthy dollop of Hi-JSO and some vibration reduction provided by the lens📷
11th March 2022 11th Mar 22

Gavin.J

@gavj
Greetings 🖖 Currently 51 Been interested in photography since childhood but lost my way for a wee bit, then in 2008 became hooked again, thanks to...
19% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise