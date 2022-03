‘Warehoose’

Anglesey Warehouses line the route alongside the railway that passes through Burton on Trent.

Once thriving, and bustling with activity and business, but nowadays they are abandoned, derelict and slowly being consumed by time. The only thing keeping them in existence is their Grade 2 listing. Maybe one day soon, some investors will re-develop them👍

📷The late morning sun provided the sky and subtle lighting, the f/stop the detail, and the colour palette the all important cinematic look📷