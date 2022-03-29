Previous
‘Chopper’ by gavj
‘Chopper’

Only last week, I captured one of our rare loads, which consisted of the World’s fastest Electric plane built by Rolls Royce, and today I couldn’t resist this shot of a Helicopter, brought in by the same driver of the plane last week.
📷Had time to set myself up, so I got out the tripod and framed the shot using the wall lights on the building behind to illuminate the inside of the cockpit, I used an off-camera flash, triggered by the camera to illuminate the lower part of the helicopter. I metered for a 5sec exposure and set the flash to fire on a rear curtain sync, so only the the helicopter is exposed by the flash and not the background, then a lovely, creamy colour palette for a cinematic look. Bingo📷
29th March 2022

Gavin.J

@gavj
Gavin.J
Suzanne ace
Great shot. I always appreciate your explanations of how you set up your shots. Thanks.
March 29th, 2022  
