‘Chopper’

Only last week, I captured one of our rare loads, which consisted of the World’s fastest Electric plane built by Rolls Royce, and today I couldn’t resist this shot of a Helicopter, brought in by the same driver of the plane last week.

📷Had time to set myself up, so I got out the tripod and framed the shot using the wall lights on the building behind to illuminate the inside of the cockpit, I used an off-camera flash, triggered by the camera to illuminate the lower part of the helicopter. I metered for a 5sec exposure and set the flash to fire on a rear curtain sync, so only the the helicopter is exposed by the flash and not the background, then a lovely, creamy colour palette for a cinematic look. Bingo📷