‘Michael’ by gavj
102 / 365

‘Michael’

This is Michael, and he comes from Rochester, Kent.
His truck is currently stranded on the Fueling station, due to him getting out the cab, and the doors locking, whilst the keys are inside the cab.
He’s currently relaxing with a coffee, whilst he waits for the night man to bring him the spare keys from the Rochester Depot.
📷28mm prime lens, perfect for candid style portraiture. Off-Kilter POV and a camera mounted flash aimed at the ceiling, and the bounce card extended. Then finally a generous wipe of Monochrome to finish up📷
12th April 2022 12th Apr 22

Gavin.J

@gavj
Greetings 🖖 Currently 51 Been interested in photography since childhood but lost my way for a wee bit, then in 2008 became hooked again, thanks to...
