‘Michael’

This is Michael, and he comes from Rochester, Kent.

His truck is currently stranded on the Fueling station, due to him getting out the cab, and the doors locking, whilst the keys are inside the cab.

He’s currently relaxing with a coffee, whilst he waits for the night man to bring him the spare keys from the Rochester Depot.

📷28mm prime lens, perfect for candid style portraiture. Off-Kilter POV and a camera mounted flash aimed at the ceiling, and the bounce card extended. Then finally a generous wipe of Monochrome to finish up📷