‘Andy’ by gavj
103 / 365

‘Andy’

This is Andy, and he’s one of our regular Sub-Contractors (Subby)
He works mega long hours, and is versatile and very experienced with any kind of load. Literally, been there and done it. Lovely bloke too 👍
📷Simple Off-Kilter POV, camera mounted flash, with the bounce card extended and a lovely rich smothering of monochrome for all the gritty detail. I used my 24-85mm lens, as that is supremely sharp compared to the 28mm prime which I use daily normally. This is surprising compared to a zoom, Mind you these new, modern lenses are incredible tools📷
13th April 2022 13th Apr 22

Gavin.J

@gavj
Greetings 🖖 Currently 51 Been interested in photography since childhood but lost my way for a wee bit, then in 2008 became hooked again, thanks to...
28% complete

Walks @ 7 ace
The tilt really helps with the 'friendliness' of your capture. Fav!
April 13th, 2022  
