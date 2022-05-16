Previous
‘Hunter’ by gavj
136 / 365

‘Hunter’

This is Pete and he’s one of our longest serving, hardest working serving Trampers.
He’s a chap of few words, and if he likes you, he’ll tell ya, and if he doesn’t like you, he’ll tell ya.
If you upset him, he’ll punch ya lights out and then ask what’s ya problem.
Other than that, he’s soft as a kitten and as patient as a Buddhist👍🙏
📷My favourite Off-Kilter POV, camera mounted flash pointing at the ceiling with the bounce card deployed, my trusty 35mm prime (Back onto my primes again) then a lovely,rich monochrome for afters📷
16th May 2022 16th May 22

Gavin.J

@gavj
Greetings 🖖 Currently 51 Been interested in photography since childhood but lost my way for a wee bit, then in 2008 became hooked again, thanks to...
Mags ace
Nice portrait of Pete and a great narrative! Sounds like the kind of fella you can trust.
May 16th, 2022  
