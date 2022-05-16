‘Hunter’

This is Pete and he’s one of our longest serving, hardest working serving Trampers.

He’s a chap of few words, and if he likes you, he’ll tell ya, and if he doesn’t like you, he’ll tell ya.

If you upset him, he’ll punch ya lights out and then ask what’s ya problem.

Other than that, he’s soft as a kitten and as patient as a Buddhist👍🙏

📷My favourite Off-Kilter POV, camera mounted flash pointing at the ceiling with the bounce card deployed, my trusty 35mm prime (Back onto my primes again) then a lovely,rich monochrome for afters📷

