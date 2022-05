‘Mr Pigeon’

Bird theme again today, I was hoping to replicate yesterdays success of a bird in flight, without it being blurred.

Nearly, not quite I’m afraid. Could of done with a slightly faster shutter.

Practice makes perfect 🙏👍

📷Not quite as fast as a shutter, carefully exposed and way to much depth of field, due to the limits of the lens. I really don’t like these slower zoom lenses that come with the cameras. But I crack on and work with the tools I have📷