Previous
Next
‘Richey’ by gavj
143 / 365

‘Richey’

This is Richey, and he’s one of our Brick Lorry drivers. He’s based at our Barrow Upon Soar depot, and he’s really happy, because he’s driving a brand spanking new Brick Lorry, with all the latest tech and driver aids, even a new crane👍👍
📷Had to ‘rough’ it today and use my Canon, as the Nikon D3 is at the menders, getting it’s LCD screen cleaned would you believe. Mounted the flash and played around to get the correct flash exposure (Something Canon can’t do from the get go) then applied my favourite Off-Kilter POV, then a lovely Monochrome conversion to finish📷
23rd May 2022 23rd May 22

Gavin.J

@gavj
Greetings 🖖 Currently 51 Been interested in photography since childhood but lost my way for a wee bit, then in 2008 became hooked again, thanks to...
39% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise