‘Richey’

This is Richey, and he’s one of our Brick Lorry drivers. He’s based at our Barrow Upon Soar depot, and he’s really happy, because he’s driving a brand spanking new Brick Lorry, with all the latest tech and driver aids, even a new crane👍👍

📷Had to ‘rough’ it today and use my Canon, as the Nikon D3 is at the menders, getting it’s LCD screen cleaned would you believe. Mounted the flash and played around to get the correct flash exposure (Something Canon can’t do from the get go) then applied my favourite Off-Kilter POV, then a lovely Monochrome conversion to finish📷