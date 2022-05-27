Sign up
147 / 365
‘Munchies’
Grabbed this candid moment of Coco the RagDoll tucking in to her Tuna. I managed to get in real close, and she didn’t even notice🤣🤣
📷Nice & close, the shallowest depth of field the lens would permit, then a creamy monochrome conversion to finish📷
27th May 2022
27th May 22
Gavin.J
@gavj
Greetings 🖖 Currently 51 Been interested in photography since childhood but lost my way for a wee bit, then in 2008 became hooked again, thanks to...
147
photos
64
followers
40
following
140
141
142
143
144
145
146
147
Views
5
1
365
Canon EOS RP
27th May 2022 7:38pm
b&w
,
portrait
,
blackandwhite
,
canon
,
zoom
,
cat
,
fun
,
landscape
,
abstract
,
candid
,
colour
,
monochrome
,
ragdoll
,
palette
,
pov
,
conversion
