‘Munchies’ by gavj
‘Munchies’

Grabbed this candid moment of Coco the RagDoll tucking in to her Tuna. I managed to get in real close, and she didn’t even notice🤣🤣
📷Nice & close, the shallowest depth of field the lens would permit, then a creamy monochrome conversion to finish📷
27th May 2022 27th May 22

Gavin.J

@gavj
Greetings 🖖 Currently 51 Been interested in photography since childhood but lost my way for a wee bit, then in 2008 became hooked again, thanks to...
