‘Tank’

You don’t get more mundane than this for a photo 🤣🤣

This monster lurks at the back of the yard totally ignored.

It holds a maximum capacity of 90,000 litres of Diesel, but our, safe maximum is 85,000 litres

The concrete’Bund’ around is there in the event the tank springs a leak.

85,000 litres lasts us roughly about 4 weeks (10,000 being the minimum leftover) then, two tankers loads arrive, and off we go again.

Now at current prices, you do the maths, and see the horrendous cost of fuel😱

We would like to go electric, but the cost of that is even more expensive, and you also end up burning more fossil fuel generating all that electric. It’s an awful equation to solve!!

📷Nice and low for the framing with a wideangle field of view. A subtle colour palette to show the detail📷