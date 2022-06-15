Previous
‘Book Keeping’ by gavj
166 / 365

‘Book Keeping’

It looks like I’ve got my work cut out tonight. A little light reading one could say, for the duration of the shift😫!
📷Simply seized the moment and framed low and close. A monochrome conversion used to exacerbate the general mood📷
15th June 2022 15th Jun 22

Gavin.J

@gavj
Greetings 🖖 Currently 51 Been interested in photography since childhood but lost my way for a wee bit, then in 2008 became hooked again, thanks to...
Suzanne ace
Against the heater, it could all go up in flames and solve the problem!!
June 15th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Oh my...Great shot.
June 15th, 2022  
