166 / 365
‘Book Keeping’
It looks like I’ve got my work cut out tonight. A little light reading one could say, for the duration of the shift😫!
📷Simply seized the moment and framed low and close. A monochrome conversion used to exacerbate the general mood📷
15th June 2022
15th Jun 22
2
0
Gavin.J
@gavj
Greetings 🖖 Currently 51 Been interested in photography since childhood but lost my way for a wee bit, then in 2008 became hooked again, thanks to...
166
photos
65
followers
40
following
159
160
161
162
163
164
165
166
Views
5
Comments
2
365
E-P1
15th June 2022 11:16pm
b&w
,
books
,
portrait
,
blackandwhite
,
35mm
,
lens
,
landscape
,
abstract
,
olympus
,
candid
,
monochrome
,
prime
,
conversion
Suzanne
ace
Against the heater, it could all go up in flames and solve the problem!!
June 15th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Oh my...Great shot.
June 15th, 2022
