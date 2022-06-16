Previous
‘Top Up’ by gavj
‘Top Up’

250 litres of the good stuff and he’s good to go. Next stop, Rochester Kent👍
📷Simply framed the POV and used the off camera flash, triggered by a small transmitter attached to the hot shoe, then a monochrome conversion to best extract the detail📷
16th June 2022 16th Jun 22

Gavin.J

@gavj
Greetings 🖖 Currently 51 Been interested in photography since childhood but lost my way for a wee bit, then in 2008 became hooked again, thanks to...
Walks @ 7 ace
Tells the story well, except for the exorbitant price :-(
June 16th, 2022  
