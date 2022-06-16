Sign up
167 / 365
‘Top Up’
250 litres of the good stuff and he’s good to go. Next stop, Rochester Kent👍
📷Simply framed the POV and used the off camera flash, triggered by a small transmitter attached to the hot shoe, then a monochrome conversion to best extract the detail📷
16th June 2022
16th Jun 22
1
1
Gavin.J
@gavj
Greetings 🖖 Currently 51 Been interested in photography since childhood but lost my way for a wee bit, then in 2008 became hooked again, thanks to...
167
photos
65
followers
40
following
45% complete
View this month »
160
161
162
163
164
165
166
167
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-P1
Taken
16th June 2022 10:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
portrait
,
blackandwhite
,
35mm
,
lens
,
view
,
landscape
,
abstract
,
olympus
,
candid
,
monochrome
,
flash
,
strobe
,
prime
,
pov
,
conversion
Walks @ 7
ace
Tells the story well, except for the exorbitant price :-(
June 16th, 2022
