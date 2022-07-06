‘Kev’

This is Kevin, and he’s the Warehouse Manager for Brunel based in our yard, and here I’ve grabbed him whilst he loads out early morning shunt trailer. Cheers for that Kev👍

I’m in the middle of a small experiment, where I’ll be using nothing more than a Olympus Body Cap Lens (Will picture that for you soon)

My example is a 15mm (30mm on a micro4/3rds body) totally manual no frills lens.

There is no electric communication between the lens or body, and only a small lever to ascertain focus, for which they’re 3 modes, 0.3m, Hyperfocal and Infinity.

It’s also fixed at f/8, so your depth of field is preset on each shot.

Its not the sharpest lens, but that’s part of its charm.

It renders an image reminiscent of one of those film/snap cameras you buy from Petrol Filling stations you get when you’re on holiday.

It’s a challenge, but bloody great fun at the same time!

I used it on my E-P1, which it suits perfectly. I’ll show you that soon too.

They make a 9mm fisheye version too, so I’ll be on the look out for one of those too👍

📷Simply framed Off-Kilter, and grabbed the moment. Had to be mindful of the failing light, and the ISO limitations of the E-P1 and the fact I had no flash to boost the ambiance. Monochrome conversion added to add affect📷