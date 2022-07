‘15mm Body Cap’

Having great fun with the Body Cap lens on The Olympus. It’s making photography so much fun. As it’s pretty much point and shoot, it kind of takes the stress out of composition and theory, and allows you just to simply grab moments, in a child like way.

Don’t get me wrong, I love all of the technical stuff, but this is like a breath of fresh air, lovely👍

📷Simply found my moments and shapes and angles, and boom, fired away. The Olympus provided the glorious colour palette📷