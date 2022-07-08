Previous
‘Bottoms Up’ by gavj
‘Bottoms Up’

Curry night tonight, and before we lashed our bodies, with raging hot Vindaloo. We downed several beverages to soften the blow:
This is Steve and his tipple is San Miguel’
📷Simply framed and boom, got the shot. Monochrome conversion to finish📷
Gavin.J

@gavj
Gavin.J
