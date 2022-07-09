‘Birds’

The real rulers of the world. After we’ve blown ourselves all up, starved ourselves to death, or been wiped out by another, even worse pandemic, you can bet, the birds will definitely take over, especially the Pigeons and Crows 🤣🤣

Why we enjoyed the sun today, these chaps were darting around the place, planning and scheming our demise 🤣🤣

📷Took so many of these chaps today, I couldn’t chose one, so I picked 3 of the best. Played with a new toy today, the 40-150mm zoom lens on the Olympus. Crickey , I was blown away by how sharp these zooms are on Micro 4/3rds system. Great fun📷