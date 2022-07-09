Previous
Next
‘Birds’ by gavj
190 / 365

‘Birds’

The real rulers of the world. After we’ve blown ourselves all up, starved ourselves to death, or been wiped out by another, even worse pandemic, you can bet, the birds will definitely take over, especially the Pigeons and Crows 🤣🤣
Why we enjoyed the sun today, these chaps were darting around the place, planning and scheming our demise 🤣🤣
📷Took so many of these chaps today, I couldn’t chose one, so I picked 3 of the best. Played with a new toy today, the 40-150mm zoom lens on the Olympus. Crickey , I was blown away by how sharp these zooms are on Micro 4/3rds system. Great fun📷
9th July 2022 9th Jul 22

Gavin.J

@gavj
Greetings 🖖 Currently 51 Been interested in photography since childhood but lost my way for a wee bit, then in 2008 became hooked again, thanks to...
52% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise