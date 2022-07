‘Catch Up’

Another long, hot day is over, and here we see a set of 3 candids of two ‘Manc’s’ discussing the days traction, with a vast and diverse array of colour expletives 🤣🤣

📷Long lens used to capture this ‘Wildlife’ and a decent depth of field applied to maintain all the gritty detail. Turned the shutter speed down, to avoid too much of a high ISO, but had to watch the exposure, as the light was plummeting fast. Monochrome conversion used to maximise the detail📷