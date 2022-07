‘Stand Off’

I heard a lot of noise emanating from the rooftops, so I instinctively grabbed the camera went outside, and discovered a young BlackBird giving a Pigeon a piece of its mind.

The Pigeon wasn’t having any of it, and promptly cleared off, that’s when I pushed the button👍

📷Long lens action again today (certainly enjoying it at the moment) a solid depth of field and a higher ISO, due to the rain clouds rolling I 📷