205 / 365
‘Candid Coffee’
Busy day today, and during that graft, a quick Caffeine fix was needed, so I grabbed the opportunity to grab a Caffeine fuelled candid 👍
📷Simply got comfortable, waited a moment, chose a wide open aperture, then boom shutter pressed📷
24th July 2022
24th Jul 22
Gavin.J
@gavj
Greetings 🖖 Currently 51 Been interested in photography since childhood but lost my way for a wee bit, then in 2008 became hooked again, thanks to...
Tags
b&w
,
coffee
,
portrait
,
blackandwhite
,
35mm
,
lens
,
fun
,
people
,
landscape
,
abstract
,
olympus
,
candid
,
moment
,
colour
,
monochrome
,
prime
,
palette
,
pov
,
conversion
gloria jones
ace
Great b&w candid with lots to look at...nice clarity, light
July 24th, 2022
