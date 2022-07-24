Previous
‘Candid Coffee’ by gavj
205 / 365

‘Candid Coffee’

Busy day today, and during that graft, a quick Caffeine fix was needed, so I grabbed the opportunity to grab a Caffeine fuelled candid 👍
📷Simply got comfortable, waited a moment, chose a wide open aperture, then boom shutter pressed📷
24th July 2022 24th Jul 22

Gavin.J

Been interested in photography since childhood but lost my way for a wee bit, then in 2008 became hooked again
Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Great b&w candid with lots to look at...nice clarity, light
July 24th, 2022  
