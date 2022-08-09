‘Don’t forget the floor’

We get to deal with all the background stuff that nobody is interested in, but I like to reveal all these seemingly unnoticed things!

The Commonwealth Games have just finished, and we had the contract for delivery and collection of all of the flooring the competitors and visitors would have trodden on.

This load is just one of over 50 which was used inside the whole of the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham.

When they are all collected, they will shipped back to Germany to be washed at the supplier, before being shipped to their next destination👍

📷DJI Action was used, for its ultra wide field of view, and Adobe provided the cinematic colour palette📷