‘Jet Wash’ by gavj
‘Jet Wash’

Night Shunter gets a clean. As the rains have arrived, so has all the grime off the Motorways, a quick blasts soon sorts that out👍
📷Simply picked my moment and placement and. Nice wide aperture, and a raised ASA to cater for the low light📷
18th August 2022 18th Aug 22

Gavin.J

@gavj
Greetings 🖖 Currently 51 Been interested in photography since childhood but lost my way for a wee bit, then in 2008 became hooked again, thanks to...
