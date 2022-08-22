‘Dilapidated’

I love all things pretty in nature, but I find dilapidation, decay, destruction and other general scenes of uncomfortability make for great photography.

Our top yard is about a quarter of a mile from our main concrete aprons and hard standing zones, and is where life has been abandoned, and where items are dumped to rot, rust and to be generally forgotten about.

There is litter, weeds and other random objects, plus Rats the size of small dogs!

It’s usually flooded, but at the moment the drought has exposed parts we don’t normally see👍

📷Low POV, wide open aperture and a monochrome conversion to eek out the retched details, lovely📷