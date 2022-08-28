Previous
Next
‘Night LED’ by gavj
240 / 365

‘Night LED’

The new garden LED lights are up, and I’ve been waiting to see how they look with a nice long exposure👍
📷Tripod required today, 25sec exposure with a nice depth of field and a colour palette provided by Olympus📷
28th August 2022 28th Aug 22

Gavin.J

@gavj
Greetings 🖖 Currently 51 Been interested in photography since childhood but lost my way for a wee bit, then in 2008 became hooked again, thanks to...
65% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise