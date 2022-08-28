Sign up
‘Night LED’
The new garden LED lights are up, and I’ve been waiting to see how they look with a nice long exposure👍
📷Tripod required today, 25sec exposure with a nice depth of field and a colour palette provided by Olympus📷
28th August 2022
28th Aug 22
Gavin.J
@gavj
Greetings 🖖 Currently 51 Been interested in photography since childhood but lost my way for a wee bit, then in 2008 became hooked again, thanks to...
Photo Details
Tags
portrait
,
exposure
,
35mm
,
tripod
,
lens
,
fun
,
landscape
,
abstract
,
olympus
,
long
,
candid
,
moment
,
colour
,
prime
,
palette
,
pov
