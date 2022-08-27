‘Decorating’

I believe that I’m quite a creative person, but I hate decorating. I know it’s important and I really, really appreciate it when it’s done, but I do find it a waste of life, actually doing it.

I spent the whole morning moving everything out the way, and then what felt like eternity covering everything else that couldn’t be moved, then I could start actually painting, good grief 😩

Oh, and I’ve got glossing to look forward to tomorrow!!

Next time I’m paying some one to do it 👍

📷Down and low, and probably too much shallow depth of field to be honest, and a small LED light to give a tiny bit of extra illumination. Monochrome conversion added for mood embellishment📷