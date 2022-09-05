Previous
Next
‘Lightning’ by gavj
248 / 365

‘Lightning’

Boom, got lucky with the timing today, oh yes👍
If you look to the left of the sky, you can see the rain starting to plummet down👍
📷The thunder storm was forecast, and I heard it rolling in, so quickly set the camera up for multiple exposures and waited for the flashes of lightning and fired away, and one of the exposures was bang on, and I managed to capture the sky being illuminated by the storm. All manually focused, so it was one less thing to worry about. Nikon provided the wonderful colour palette📷
5th September 2022 5th Sep 22

Gavin.J

@gavj
Greetings 🖖 Currently 51 Been interested in photography since childhood but lost my way for a wee bit, then in 2008 became hooked again, thanks to...
67% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise