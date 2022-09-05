‘Lightning’

Boom, got lucky with the timing today, oh yes👍

If you look to the left of the sky, you can see the rain starting to plummet down👍

📷The thunder storm was forecast, and I heard it rolling in, so quickly set the camera up for multiple exposures and waited for the flashes of lightning and fired away, and one of the exposures was bang on, and I managed to capture the sky being illuminated by the storm. All manually focused, so it was one less thing to worry about. Nikon provided the wonderful colour palette📷