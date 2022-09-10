Sign up
253 / 365
‘Little Helper Priya’
Saturday is chore day, and this time I had a little help📷👍
📷Down on one knee for the best perspective and camera flash mounted to balance the exposure of the very low summer sun and the hideous shadows. Nikon provided the lovely colour palette📷
10th September 2022
10th Sep 22
Gavin.J
@gavj
Greetings 🖖 Currently 51 Been interested in photography since childhood but lost my way for a wee bit, then in 2008 became hooked again, thanks to...
Views
365
NIKON D3
10th September 2022 5:42pm
portrait
nikon
fun
landscape
abstract
summer
candid
moment
colour
flash
strobe
palette
pov
28mm
