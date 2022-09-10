Previous
‘Little Helper Priya’ by gavj
‘Little Helper Priya’

Saturday is chore day, and this time I had a little help📷👍
📷Down on one knee for the best perspective and camera flash mounted to balance the exposure of the very low summer sun and the hideous shadows. Nikon provided the lovely colour palette📷
10th September 2022 10th Sep 22

Gavin.J

@gavj
Gavin.J
