“No photos Thankyou” by gavj
252 / 365

“No photos Thankyou”

LooLoo loves the lens, but not today 🤣🤣
I had to move very fast for this candid👍
📷Fast shutter, and wide open aperture was the order of the day, then a lovely monochrome conversion for that gritty detail📷
9th September 2022 9th Sep 22

Gavin.J

@gavj
Greetings 🖖 Currently 51 Been interested in photography since childhood but lost my way for a wee bit, then in 2008 became hooked again, thanks to...
