Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
252 / 365
“No photos Thankyou”
LooLoo loves the lens, but not today 🤣🤣
I had to move very fast for this candid👍
📷Fast shutter, and wide open aperture was the order of the day, then a lovely monochrome conversion for that gritty detail📷
9th September 2022
9th Sep 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Gavin.J
@gavj
Greetings 🖖 Currently 51 Been interested in photography since childhood but lost my way for a wee bit, then in 2008 became hooked again, thanks to...
252
photos
70
followers
37
following
69% complete
View this month »
245
246
247
248
249
250
251
252
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3
Taken
9th September 2022 4:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
portrait
,
blackandwhite
,
nikon
,
lens
,
fun
,
landscape
,
abstract
,
candid
,
moment
,
colour
,
monochrome
,
prime
,
palette
,
pov
,
conversion
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close