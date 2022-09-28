Sign up
‘Man in motion’
The ‘Briefing Office’ has an arrival, arriving at speed, it would appear🤣👍
📷Tripod mounted today, slowish shutter, and a tasty Monochrome conversion to add some flavour📷
28th September 2022
28th Sep 22
Gavin.J
@gavj
Greetings 🖖 Currently 51 Been interested in photography since childhood but lost my way for a wee bit, then in 2008 became hooked again, thanks to...
264
265
266
267
268
269
270
271
Views
3
365
DMC-LX100
28th September 2022 11:44pm
Tags
b&w
,
portrait
,
blackandwhite
,
street
,
35mm
,
lens
,
fun
,
landscape
,
abstract
,
candid
,
moment
,
colour
,
monochrome
,
panasonic
,
prime
,
palette
,
pov
,
lumix
,
conversion
