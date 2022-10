‘Night moment’

One of those moments you just have to photograph.

Was outside and the light behind the Cab caught my eye, plus the beautiful stars, and not forgetting The planet Jupiter, which was the brightest and biggest in the night sky👍👍🙏

📷Simply grabbed the moment, relied heavily on the marvellous anti-shake of the camera sensor, to allow a low shutter speed and with that a lower ISO. Olympus provided the beautiful colour palette📷