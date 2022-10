‘Morning Glory’

On the way home from work, provided todays shot.

I got lucky, as I saw a car about to pull off in the distance, so I quickly side stepped to allow the headlights to shine through the windows of the car parked in the foreground👍

📷I always have the camera on the passenger seat, and if something grabs my attention, I quickly pull over and seize the moment. Metered on the sky and Olympus provided the colour palette📷