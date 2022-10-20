‘Gate Eerie’

We have a gate that is bathed by a single light and which is also smothered with Bramble bushes, that cover the whole gate and surrounding Palisade fence. It makes for a super spooky, Halloween type shot.

📷As I took the shot, I miss timed the long exposure and moved the camera before the shutter closed.

I actually prefer the messed up shot, instead of the one I did afterwards (without the shaky blur)

I left it in colour as the light glow looks more pronounced and the whole image, keeps that pastel, painting look. You can just about see my creepy shadow in the frame too📷