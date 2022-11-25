Sign up
329 / 365
‘Johnny’
This is John and he’s one of many Agency drivers who Tramps out all week👍
📷Off-Kilter POV and my 50mm Nikkor f/1.8 bolted to an adapter. Monochrome added for the details📷
25th November 2022
25th Nov 22
Gavin.J
@gavj
Greetings 🖖 Currently 51 Been interested in photography since childhood but lost my way for a wee bit, then in 2008 became hooked again, thanks to...
330
photos
69
followers
36
following
323
324
325
326
327
328
329
330
9
365
E-M1MarkII
25th November 2022 1:34am
b&w
,
portrait
,
blackandwhite
,
fun
,
landscape
,
abstract
,
olympus
,
candid
,
moment
,
monochrome
,
conversion
