‘Johnny’ by gavj
329 / 365

‘Johnny’

This is John and he’s one of many Agency drivers who Tramps out all week👍
📷Off-Kilter POV and my 50mm Nikkor f/1.8 bolted to an adapter. Monochrome added for the details📷
25th November 2022 25th Nov 22

Gavin.J

@gavj
Greetings 🖖 Currently 51 Been interested in photography since childhood but lost my way for a wee bit, then in 2008 became hooked again, thanks to...
