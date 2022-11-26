Previous
‘Beardy’ by gavj
330 / 365

‘Beardy’

This is Beardy, and he’s busy completing an accident form before cracking on with his day👍
📷50mm Nikkor f/1.8 lens bolted to an adapter and a monochrome conversion for the details📷
26th November 2022 26th Nov 22

Gavin.J

@gavj
Greetings 🖖 Currently 51 Been interested in photography since childhood but lost my way for a wee bit, then in 2008 became hooked again, thanks to...
Photo Details

