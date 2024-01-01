'WashLands 2024'

Greetings Everyone

2023 never happened for my project due to work life and other commitments, but I'm back for 2024.

As we all know, the weather in the Uk for the last few months has been really awful, especially with rain dominating the proceedings.

So this shot is from the Wash Lands in Burton on Trent.

The River Trent hasn't been so high for ages, but recently, its saturated the whole area.

The Black and White conversion just adds to the mood and the moment of the scene.

-Canon 5DM2 - 24-105mmf/4 Lens