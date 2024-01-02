Sign up
Previous
Photo 368
‘Wet Rubber’
Our supply stock of spare tyres looked great in the dark, and only being illuminated by the yard lights. The wetness really showed up well.
-Canon 5DM2-20mm f/2.8-
2nd January 2024
2nd Jan 24
Gavin.J
@gavj
Greetings 🖖 Currently 51 Been interested in photography since childhood but lost my way for a wee bit, then in 2008 became hooked again, thanks to...
Tags
night
,
water
,
landscape
,
abstract
,
wet
,
candid
,
vehicle
,
colour
,
monochrome
,
wideangle
,
tyres
