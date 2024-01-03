Sign up
Previous
Photo 369
‘Dale’
This is Dale, one of our ‘Trampers’
He’s very experienced, with over 30 years of Heavy Haulage under his belt.
He’s just about to debark on a long distance run to Lincoln, then Hornsey in London👍
-Canon 5DM2 & 20mm/2.8-
3rd January 2024
3rd Jan 24
Gavin.J
@gavj
Greetings 🖖 Currently 51 Been interested in photography since childhood but lost my way for a wee bit, then in 2008 became hooked again, thanks to...
369
photos
48
followers
34
following
101% complete
362
363
364
365
366
367
368
369
Tags
b&w
,
portrait
,
blackandwhite
,
work
,
canon
,
people
,
candid
,
monochrome
,
driver
,
ambient
,
wideangle
