‘Dale’ by gavj
‘Dale’

This is Dale, one of our ‘Trampers’
He’s very experienced, with over 30 years of Heavy Haulage under his belt.
He’s just about to debark on a long distance run to Lincoln, then Hornsey in London👍
-Canon 5DM2 & 20mm/2.8-
Gavin.J

@gavj
