‘Iulian’

Introducing’Iulian’ pronounced ‘Ooo-Leon.

He’s one of our many Eastern European drivers, and Iulian originates from Romania.

He’s our Class 2, 18tonner Rigid driver.

Today he will be delivering batteries to our many customers, that operate electric Forklifts, Grabs, and Pallet Trucks.

He has 8 x delivery drops around the Hampshire area, best get a move on👍

-Canon 5DM2 & 20mm f/2.8-