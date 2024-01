'Saturday Moment'

The rain has finally stopped and been replaced with some blasting Sun light.

I used my old Olympus EP1 with an adaptor fitted, so I can use my old Nikkor 28mm manual focus lens.

The 2xCrop factor of Micro Four Thirds system, meant I was actually shooting at 56mm, and with manual focus only, and no viewfinder, so it was challenging in the bright light.

But I loved the way the scene looked, so I persevered.

Got there in the end!