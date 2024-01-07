‘Meaty Addition’

No, this isn’t a paid product placement photo🤣

This is infact a photo of the ingredients added to my huge Beef Casserole that I cooked for everyone today, and tomorrow, and probably the day after that too, I’ve cooked so much.

Out of all the ingredients, this one, is vital.

Bovril is made in my home town of Burton on Trent, by Marmite and has been a favourite of mine, ever since my mum used to make me mugs of the meaty drink, in the Winter, when I was a kid.

I must admit, not everyone likes it on its own, but it transforms the flavour of any stew or casserole you decide to make👍

-Olympus EP1& adapter and Nikkor 28mm f/2.8-



