Previous
‘Meaty Addition’ by gavj
Photo 373

‘Meaty Addition’

No, this isn’t a paid product placement photo🤣
This is infact a photo of the ingredients added to my huge Beef Casserole that I cooked for everyone today, and tomorrow, and probably the day after that too, I’ve cooked so much.
Out of all the ingredients, this one, is vital.
Bovril is made in my home town of Burton on Trent, by Marmite and has been a favourite of mine, ever since my mum used to make me mugs of the meaty drink, in the Winter, when I was a kid.
I must admit, not everyone likes it on its own, but it transforms the flavour of any stew or casserole you decide to make👍
-Olympus EP1& adapter and Nikkor 28mm f/2.8-

7th January 2024 7th Jan 24

Gavin.J

@gavj
Greetings 🖖 Currently 52 Been interested in photography since childhood but lost my way for a wee bit, then in 2008 became hooked again, thanks to...
102% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Karen Miller ace
A striking pic with that red & white packaging!
January 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise