Previous
Photo 374
‘Work to do’
This is 810
As you can see, we’ve got our hands full tonight, as it’s planned out at 04:00!!!
Best get our skates on, or as in this case, the wheels, Chop Chop Lads👍
-Canon 5DM2 & 20mm f/2.8 & Fill Flash-
8th January 2024
8th Jan 24
0
1
Gavin.J
@gavj
Greetings 🖖 Currently 52 Been interested in photography since childhood but lost my way for a wee bit, then in 2008 became hooked again, thanks to...
b&w
portrait
blackandwhite
work
canon
fun
scene
landscape
abstract
candid
vehicle
moment
monochrome
flash
strobe
wideangle
