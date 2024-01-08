Previous
‘Work to do’ by gavj
Photo 374

‘Work to do’

This is 810
As you can see, we’ve got our hands full tonight, as it’s planned out at 04:00!!!
Best get our skates on, or as in this case, the wheels, Chop Chop Lads👍
-Canon 5DM2 & 20mm f/2.8 & Fill Flash-
8th January 2024 8th Jan 24

Gavin.J

@gavj
Greetings 🖖 Currently 52 Been interested in photography since childhood but lost my way for a wee bit, then in 2008 became hooked again, thanks to...
102% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise