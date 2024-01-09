Previous
‘Wallpaper’ by gavj
Photo 375

‘Wallpaper’

Wallpaper of a different type. A lot easier to put up, and certainly a lot easier to remove🤣
A little abstract shooting fun for todays shot👍
-Canon 5DM2 & 24-105mm f/4-
9th January 2024

Gavin.J

@gavj
Greetings 🖖 Currently 52 Been interested in photography since childhood but lost my way for a wee bit, then in 2008 became hooked again, thanks to...
102% complete

Photo Details

