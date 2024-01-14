Previous
‘End of Day’ by gavj
Photo 380

‘End of Day’

Very late afternoon, so I grabbed the last moments of the days Sun.
Our heavily pollarded tree, struck quite a striking silhouette.
The fast moving Pigeon in the sky, was a random bonus to the shot.
-Canon 5DM2 & 28mm lens-
Gavin.J

@gavj
Greetings 🖖 Currently 52 Been interested in photography since childhood but lost my way for a wee bit, then in 2008 became hooked again, thanks to...
Phil Howcroft ace
the random pigeon was a lucky find
January 14th, 2024  
