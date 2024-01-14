Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 380
‘End of Day’
Very late afternoon, so I grabbed the last moments of the days Sun.
Our heavily pollarded tree, struck quite a striking silhouette.
The fast moving Pigeon in the sky, was a random bonus to the shot.
-Canon 5DM2 & 28mm lens-
14th January 2024
14th Jan 24
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Gavin.J
@gavj
Greetings 🖖 Currently 52 Been interested in photography since childhood but lost my way for a wee bit, then in 2008 became hooked again, thanks to...
380
photos
50
followers
35
following
104% complete
View this month »
373
374
375
376
377
378
379
380
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark II
Taken
14th January 2024 4:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
canon
,
shadow
,
lens
,
fun
,
scene
,
landscape
,
silhouette
,
abstract
,
candid
,
moment
,
colour
,
prime
,
wideangle
Phil Howcroft
ace
the random pigeon was a lucky find
January 14th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close