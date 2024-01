Pleasant Scent’

Cooking Fried Chicken for the Grandkids today, and the unfortunate aspect of cooking that, is the horrendous stink of fat afterwards. Luckily for us, we have this plug-in scent machine, that you fill with water and a few drops of scented oil, then switch it on, where it lights up and produces a thin stream of scented vapour.

Quite affective at removing unwanted smells and also makes for an interesting picture 👍

-Nikon Z6 & 50mmAis f1/8 lens-