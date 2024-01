‘Tom’

First shot of the week ‘At the Hatch’

This is Tom, and he’s an Agency Driver.

We are really busy for this time of year, and due to sick leave and holidays, we need extra hands on deck.

They are expensive to hire at £25 an hour, and after a 15 hour shift, it’s a good screw to be a Class 1 driver at the moment, but Haulage never stops, so we have to pay the price!!

-Canon 5DM2 & 28mm f/2.8 -